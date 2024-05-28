Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters doused a Bank Holiday blaze in Houghton Regis after a rubbish pile was deliberately set alight.

A crew from Dunstable descended on The Green at 7.01pm on Friday (May 24) to tackle the burning waste.

The team used backpack sprayers and buckets of water to extinguish the fire.

