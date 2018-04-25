Barnfield College appoint new Interim Principal and CEO

Barnfield College has appointed Martin Sim as the new Interim Principal and CEO. The news comes after the former Principal, Tim Eyton-Jones, is understood to have left his position at the college after three years, just a month after it was placed in administered status.

Martin Sim took on the role on Wednesday, April 25, and will work closely with the FE Commissioner’s Team and the Education Skills Funding Agency.

Martin Sim is the new Interim Principal at Barnfield College

Priorities will include improving the quality of teaching and learning, maximising success and ensuring the needs of the local community are met.

Martin said: “I am delighted to join the College and look forward to working with the dedicated and skilled teams at Barnfield College.

“It is important that the local community understands that we are open for business as usual and will continue to provide opportunities and outcomes for young people across Luton.

“The College is at present receiving an increase in applications for September 2018, and work is already underway to welcome new starters.”