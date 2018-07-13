Barnfield College to merge with West Herts College

Barnfield College is to merge with West Herts College, which has campuses in Watford and Hemel Hempstead.

The merger will create a new combined further education provider in the region.

The decision follows a competitive tendering process led by the FE Commissioner on behalf of Barnfield College, which has been looking for a merger partner to ensure it can expand the teaching and training it offers to local people and employers.

Barnfield College Principal Martin Sim said: “This marks a new beginning. The merged college will create fresh opportunities for local people, who can expect to see many new courses and apprenticeships available to them.”

Barnfield College has two campuses in Luton, one on Enterprise Way and one on New Bedford Road, they will continue to be known by the same name.

West Herts College Principal Gill Worgan said: “This is an exciting prospect and West Herts College is delighted to have been chosen as the preferred merger partner. The leadership team here look forward to working closely with Barnfield College as we move forward together.

“Luton is a large town with employers in need of local people with high-quality vocational and technical skills.

“These priorities will be the focus of everything we do as we develop the college.”

The formal process of merging will now begin with an anticipated timeline that will see the new combined college launching in spring 2019.

The merger will not change any of the Barnfield College courses currently on offer for the coming 2018-19 academic year, existing programmes and qualifications will continue as advertised.