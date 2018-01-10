Barton-Le-Clay drama society celebrates 100th performance

A proud amateur dramatic society from Barton-Le-Clay is celebrating its 100th performance, as they take to the stage with “magical” pantomime Aladdin.

Barton Players, with actors hailing from Luton to Ampthill, began treading the boards in 1984 and now 34 years later the team is still going strong - “oh yes it is!” - as the group performs its very own version of Aladdin scripted by in-house writer, Keith Badham.

The team also has many dedicated members who enjoy the experience out of the lime light, working on technical elements, wardrobe, set building, and much more, the society offering a diverse range of roles.

Vice chairman, Alan Baldwin, said: “Over the years we have grown into an established group that puts on plays, pantomimes, murder mysteries and even variety shows, while in the summer we hold a school for children aged from six to 18.

“We have also taken part in festivals, emerging with awards, and we are members of The National Operatic and Dramatic Association.

“I am proud of what we have achieved here!”

Barton Players was originally founded by the group’s very first Chairman, John Burgess, and one of the team’s biggest challenges was branching out into musicals.

The public can see Aladdin at Barton Village Hall on January 18, 19, and 20 at 7.30pm and also at 2.30pm on January 20.

To book tickets call 08432896021 or visit the site: www.bartonplayers.co.uk

To join, call secretary Rachael Bowie on 07761434647.