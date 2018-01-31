Barton Players bring genie magic to 100th show

A Barton-Le-Clay amateur dramatic society celebrated its 100th performance in style with plot twists, harem dancing and genie magic!

Barton Players performed four sell-out performances of their in-house production, Aladdin, the group now stronger than ever after beginning life in 1984.

Aladdin

The pantomime was scripted by society member, Keith Badham, and thanks to a special wish on the lamp - and a collection - the team made a donation to help towards the maintenance of Barton Village Hall, with attention to the roof “desperately” needed.

Vice chairman Alan Baldwin, said: “The pantomime was a success with a full audience for each performance!

“What were the highlights of the show? Visually, it has to go to the costume and scenery department, as you can see by the photo -the cast was a splendour of colour.

“Meanwhile, the funniest moment has to go to some of the male cast carrying out their version of a harem dance!”

Barton Players would also like to give credit to their two ‘young players’ who had just progressed into the adult group - Liam Batty and Megan O’Rourke - who were “outstandingly funny” as a couple.

Alan added: “The show included a plot twist and saw our baddies turn good with the aid of our blue, robust Smurf- looking genie!

“As for first class performances, there were too many to mention, but special credit must go to our director and producer Kirsty and Keith Badham for their vision of the show and for developing it.”

Barton Players will be back treading the boards in May with a variety show directed by Alan and for festive fun the group will be performing Oliver The Musical in December.

Barton Players was originally founded by the group’s very first Chairman, John Burgess, and one of the team’s biggest challenges was branching out into musicals - but you can be sure there’ll be more than ‘a little ditty’, as the team are now well accomplished with all things song and dance.

Barton Players has members from across the county, including many past and present actors from Luton.

To join Barton Players call Rachael Bowie on 07761434647.

>bartonplayers.co.uk