Be a healthy food champion with the ‘World Cup trophy’ and Luton Foodbank!

Luton pupils will learn what it takes to be healthy eating champions when the ‘World Cup trophy’ comes to town.

The Be Champions initiative is part of a healthy eating message being delivered by the Luton Foodbank ahead of the June 14 Russia World Cup.

Schools can sign up for a multi-schools event and stadium tour running at Luton Town FC’s Kenilworth Road home on June 19 and 21.

If you can’t make the stadium events, foodbank volunteers will also be delivering inspirational assemblies in Luton primary schools in the build-up to and during the summer tournament.

Amar Azam, project co-ordinator at the Luton Foodbank, said: “We are pleased to once again have Luton Town Football Club supporting us.

“I encourage all schools to sign up for one of the assemblies, which will re-affirm the message that eating healthy has many benefits - the key to having a positive mental approach to everything you do.”

As part of the initiative, children will be given a chance to pose with a life-size replica of the famous gold trophy.

Amar added: “At the Luton Foodbank, we are aware that we receive a lot of support from our schools; this is an opportunity to say thank you.”

The Luton Foodbank aims to eradicate food poverty in Luton by handing out food parcels to needy families who are struggling with the pressures of low income.

If you want to learn more about the Foodbank schools’ programme or to book an assembly, please contact Amar on amar@lutonfoodbank.org.uk.