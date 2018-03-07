Be more health aware

A mum has written a book about her child’s nutrition to help other parents become more health aware.

Tamar Henry, 40, grew up in Luton and had three children, her oldest son was diagnosed with an antibody deficiency when he was four. This prompted her to change his nutrition and led to her writing the book, NOURISH, A Modern Mothers Guide to Child Nutrition.

She was asked a lot of questions about her son’s nutrition by other parents, so she decided to highlight his story and inspire other parents by writing the book.

Tamar said: “It was a struggle to see Jul so ill in hospital, the deficiency made it difficult when he gets sick for his body to heal. We adapted his diet, cutting out his allergy foods, nuts and soy and avoided processed foods as much as possible and we also closely monitored him, let him rest and exercise as much as he could, and had support from specialists. Over the years, Jul has thrived, he is now 10 and is a keen footballer, gymnast and drama student.

“My son is fast becoming a health motivator in his own right and is humbly set on helping others become more health aware. We want to share our story and help other parents and families adapt the way they see nutrition.”

Tamar’s story will also feature in Mumpreneur on Fire 2, she is one of 20 inspiring mums in business. The book was released on Thursday, March 1. She also has an online forum dedicated to helping other parents become more health aware, www.henry shealth.com.