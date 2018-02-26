BEAST FROM THE EAST: Snow warning upgraded to Yellow as Highways England advises motorists to stay home

The Met Office has increased the weather warning for snow in in our area to yellow as the country prepares for three days of freezing conditions.

A Yellow warning means severe weather is possible over the next few days and could affect you. Yellow means that you should plan ahead thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day to day activities. The Met Office is monitoring the developing weather situation and Yellow means keep an eye on the latest forecast and be aware that the weather may change or worsen, leading to disruption of your plans in the next few days.

The Met Office forecast for the week ahead:

Today:

Scattered snow showers in eastern parts will spread westwards through the day, becoming more persistent with some accumulations possible in places. These will be interspersed with some sunny intervals. Feeling very cold with a brisk and bitter easterly breeze. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Tonight:

Showers will continue in places overnight, especially in Kent and Sussex where they will become persistent and heavy with significant accumulations likely. Very cold with a widespread severe frost forming. Minimum temperature -6 °C.

Tuesday:

Further snow showers through the day, locally persistent in Kent and Sussex. Some bright or sunny intervals are likely, but feeling bitterly cold in the increasing easterly breeze. Maximum temperature 2 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Bitterly cold, increasingly windy, with penetrating night frosts. Snow showers continuing, giving some significant accumulations and drifting. Showers briefly easing Thursday before potentially prolonged snowfall later and overnight into Friday.

The latest information on road conditions on England’s motorways and major trunk roads is available via our website at www.trafficengland.com or visiting our regional twitter feeds via @HighwaysEngland. In addition, our 24/7 customer contact centre is available on 0300 123 5000 to provide assistance.

Further information on weather conditions can be obtained by visiting the Met Office website www.metoffice.gov.uk