Beautiful mural brings nature to Luton’s urban community

Residents of Luton’s Lintone Place are enjoying the wonders of nature thanks to beautiful bird themed street art.

Hightown Housing Association asked Aimi Rix, a Luton-based mural specialist, and her team (Mark Tanti and Sharon Mitchell) to create a colourful reflection of Barton Hills, the local nature reserve, in its courtyard. Inspiration for the artwork was also taken from the names of each apartment block in the development: Starling, Swift and Dove.

Aimi Rix, who has recently been working on tunnels and underpasses in the Marsh Farm area, said: “It has been brilliant to work with Hightown to bring a colourful countryside scene to this community housing space.

“To meet the challenge of creating this mural outside in cold and damp weather in just two weeks, we used quick drying spray paint.”

Mark Tanti, spray paint specialist at Demograffix said: “Residents told us during our time here just how much they’ve enjoyed seeing it develop into the finished piece.

“It seems like they have really appreciated the colour that has been added to the communal area, and are happy to look out at it from their windows.”

Lintone Place resident, Melony Chin-ah-sang, added:“The artwork outside is beautiful. My favourite bird, the Red Kite, is featured in the centre of it.

“You see so many Red Kites in Luton now, and I see them as a blessing when I spot one. When I moved in and saw that on the wall, I saw it as a good sign that this will be a beautiful home for me and my son.”

Lintone Place includes 53 apartments for rent to people in housing need on Luton Borough Council’s waiting list and 16 apartments for shared ownership.