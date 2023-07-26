Ofsted, the independent regulatory body responsible for assessing and regulating educational services in England, conducted a thorough evaluation of Chiltern Training Group’s (CTG) programs, support systems, and outcomes.

The rating – the second time CTG has received it - reflects the ‘exceptional quality’ of the group’s teacher training, proudly showcasing the contribution the institution is making to the local education sector. The report also says ‘trainees thrive at this partnership’.

Anna Rogers, Director of Initial Training at CTG, expressed her pride, stating, “We are absolutely thrilled to have received another Outstanding rating from Ofsted, making us now a double Outstanding provider. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication and expertise of our exceptional team of educators and staff. We take immense pride in our commitment to providing the highest standard of teacher training, and this rating is a true validation of our efforts”.

Comments from the Ofsted report really highlighted the positives for those who are looking to train with CTG, detailing that ‘trainees are thoroughly prepared for a career in teaching’ and ‘trainees have the skills and insight which puts them in very good stead for swift advancement in their careers.”

This news follows further positive news that Chiltern Training Group received this year, after the provider was awarded accreditation to maintain teacher training within schools in Bedfordshire. The Department of Education conducted a rigorous selection process earlier this year to determine who will operate teacher training in the future. Of just under 500 providers, only 179 were selected to continue operating.

Anna continued, “We were so pleased to be selected for accreditation earlier this year. This means we can continue with the rich tradition of high quality, local teacher training and providing excellent teachers for Bedfordshire and its schools, alongside our partners Shire Foundation and Bedfordshire Schools’ Training Partnership.”

