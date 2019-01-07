Beds Police continue probe into teen stabbing in Luton

Bedfordshire Police is continuing to probe the circumstances around the stabbing of a teenage boy in Luton last week.

Officers were called to Cardigan Street by the ambulance service just before 4.30pm on Friday, February 4.

Details about what happened prior to the stabbing remain unclear. Today, a Beds Police spokesman told Luton News that an investigation was ongoing.

One woman posted on Facebook: “It was a 15-year-old boy, I walked down the road just afterwards and my brother potentially saved his life. All we can do is hope he will be okay. What a town.”

Another person added: “This is getting out of hand now, every week there is a report of a stabbing.

“I really don’t want to go out anymore, these stabbings are happening in broad daylight.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Beds Police on 101, quoting reference 253 of February 4.