Beds Police officers praised for bravery after entering burning building in Luton

Beds Police officers who risked their lives during an arson attack in Luton have been praised for bravery.

The officers evacuated neighbours after an arson attack at a house in Rothesay Road on Friday evening.

Supt Nick Lyall wrote on Twitter: "Just reading about four officers from Beds Police who entered burning smoke filled buildings ... to evacuate members of the public.

"I’ve said it before, but I work with heroes, everyday heroism on display once again."

He was joined by Det Supt Liz Mead, who hailed the officers as "absolute heroes". She stated: "I''m proud of all our Beds Police officers who courageously protect and save others."

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called to a report of a fire at a four-storey residential building in Rothesay Road, Luton at around 10.30pm on Friday (5 July).

"The Fire Service was in attendance and the fire was extinguished by 12.30am.

"No one was in the premises at the time.

"The scene was guarded overnight to assist with the fire investigation, which has concluded that it was started deliberately, and an investigation is ongoing.

"If you were in the area at the time and saw anything, anyone, suspicious, please call the police on 101, quoting reference 481."