Black Arts Heritage Luton and Beds kicks off with gripping play Freeman

An exciting season of black arts heritage events is kicking off this summer in Luton.

The newly formed Black Arts Heritage Luton and Bedfordshire organisation is proud to announce its partnership with Luton Culture, having a busy schedule of events planned during the next few months.

To begin the season, the award-winning play Freeman is coming on tour to the Library Theatre on Wednesday, June 19, and June 20.

Bob Baker, member of Black Arts Heritage Luton and Bedfordshire, said: “Freeman is inspired by the first man to plead insanity, as his defence is woven into six other true stories, examining the unspoken link through time between mental health and systematic racism.

“This revealing show is followed by a Q &A with the cast.

“It is a must see with explosive physical theatre, spoken words, gospel singing, shadow puppetry and more.”

In August, Lutonians can look forward to the long awaited documentary, Pharaohs Unveiled, by director Menelik Shabazz, whose work reveals the “true identity of who you are”, while on October 26 as part of Black History Month, the play Queen Nefertiti is coming to the Library Theatre.

For fans of music, residents are invited to UK Unsigned, a national talent show. The semi finals will be on September 21 at the Hat Factory.

Bob said: “We [BAHL&B] formed as a group to take responsibility and claim back our traditional events and practices, and provide a legacy to pass onto future generations.

“Culture, heritage, practice and customs are a way of life. It’s importance can be summed up by a quote from [political activist] Marcus Garvey: ‘A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.’”

For Freeman: tickets £12; concession £5 (under 25s). Box office: 01582 878100 .

For UK Unsigned contact the Luton Library Theatre box office on 01582 878100 orBob Baker on 07947 380426 for more details. Register now: www.ukunsigned.org. The times and dates of the other shows will be released in the upcoming months.