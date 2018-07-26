Blooming with pride at 150th celebrations for Luton church

Luton’s Holy Trinity Church of Biscot Parish continued its 150th anniversary celebrations with a bright and beautiful flower festival.

The colourful event was held on July 14 and 15, bringing the local community together, as many organisations took pride in providing displays.

Flower festival display

William Raghu, church warden, said: “It was a spectacular sight with more than 30 flower arrangements and we would like to thank the funeral services and local businesses who sent professional flower arrangers, as well as the churches of the Luton Deanery, members of the Chiltern Flower Society, the Flower Girl and Launa Flower services and our congregation for their hard work.

“More than 200 people plus dignitaries joined us.”

To continue the fun, a charity table top sale will be held on August 9 from 9.30 am to 3pm in the church hall, and Songs of Praise will be coming on September 16 at 3pm.

Finally, a Harvest Festival is to take place on October 7 at 10am, presided over by the Bishop of Bedford.

Flower festival display