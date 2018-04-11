Blues album to raise money for charity

A businessman from Harlington has launched a Blues album to raise money for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Julian Fris, 59, decided to raise money for the charity after seeing how the hospital and its charity help and support people.

Que Diablos cd cover

He said: “In my day job, I help companies and organisations manage and develop their facilities services and I spent some time working at The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust.

“The work they do is truly inspirational and they make such a difference to so many people’s lives.

“I was really touched by their work so I decided to try and help raise some much-needed funds.

The album, Que Diablos, features cover versions from Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, and some self-penned songs, all profits will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Julian, who is the founder of Neller Davies Ltd, has been playing piano for over 50 years and as a schoolboy he reluctantly attended music lessons in Hitchin.

He said: “Music has always been an important part of my life so I wanted to use this as a means of doing good.

“To me, music has been a motivator, healer, stress reliever and a life skill which has served me well.

“I particularly enjoyed the challenge of recording this album in amongst my hectic business schedule.

“So I recorded ‘Que Diablos’ and decided that I wanted to use it as an opportunity to raise money for a very worthy cause.”

The album is available to download on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

Julian is hoping to raise £3500 for the charity, to make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/julian-fris.