Body found in search for missing woman from Luton
The body is yet to be formally identified
A body has been found in the search for a woman who had been reported missing from Luton.
Police searching for missing Cherry have confirmed a body was found yesterday evening (Thursday).
While formal identification is yet to take place, Bedfordshire Police say her family have been informed of the discovery and are being supported by specialist officers.
A police spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with Cherry’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time. We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeals to help find her.”