Cherry. PICTURE: Bedfordshire Police

A body has been found in the search for a woman who had been reported missing from Luton.

Police searching for missing Cherry have confirmed a body was found yesterday evening (Thursday).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While formal identification is yet to take place, Bedfordshire Police say her family have been informed of the discovery and are being supported by specialist officers.