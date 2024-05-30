Body found near Stockwood Park after search for missing woman

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 30th May 2024, 11:51 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 11:55 BST
Police are not treating the death of a woman as suspicious after her body was found near Stockwood Park.

A body was found in Newlands Road, Luton, close to Stockwood Park, in the search for a woman, who was reported missing on Monday (27 May).

The force said: “A formal identification has yet to take place, but her next of kin has been informed.

“The death isn’t being treated as suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.”