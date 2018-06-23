Boost your career skills with savvy Luton business podcast

A Luton entrepreneur has launched a new podcast series to inspire students and those who want to better their career opportunities.

Deborah Abodunrin, 30, is broadcasting ‘Deborah’s Corporate Hard Talk’ that will cover professional and corporate topics, her debut episode entitled “5 Tips to Networking”.

Deborah said: “I will be addressing topics about the working world, from the stage of searching for a job, to being unemployed or not having the right skills to get ahead.

“In 2013 I started social enterprise called Social Media Training for Youths, and over the years I have worked on the projects with a full-time job , the aim to help unemployed young people to see their digital exposure as a skill set.

“My content is also gimmick and jargon-free.”

The podcast is weekly and comes out either on a Sunday or Monday.

https://anchor.fm/deborah-abodunrin