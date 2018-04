A Martial Arts Games and Fitness Academy, ACS MAGFA, raised over £300 for Ovarian Cancer Action at a boxercise class on Saturday.

The academy hosted the three-hour Box2Beat class at Hightown Community Sports and Arts Centre, Luton, to raise money for the charity and the work they do.

David Brown, event organiser, said: “It went really well and we raised £325 for the charity.” To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/magfabox2beat.