Boxercise class to raise money for cancer charity

A Martial Arts Games and Fitness Academy, ACS MAGFA, is hosting a boxercise class to raise money for Ovarian Cancer Action.

The academy is hosting the three-hour Box2Beat class at Hightown Community Sports and Arts Centre, Luton, on Saturday, April 14, from 1pm.

The session gives people the chance to let off some steam, have a fun work out and raise money and awareness for Ovarian Cancer Action.

The academy is asking for a minimum £10 donation to the charity.

To make a donation to Ovarian Cancer Action visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/magfabox2beat.