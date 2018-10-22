Boxercise wellbeing sessions launched in Luton

Active Luton and the NHS are launching Boxercise sessions in Luton on Wednesday to promote physical and mental wellbeing.

The ‘Mindful U’ classes will take place every Wednesday at 1.30pm at Lewsey Sports Park, with the first class taking place on Wednesday, October 24.

Visitors will spend the hour receiving non-contact boxing training from a qualified trainer to develop their physical fitness.

The session is followed by the chance to relax with tea and biscuits, and speak informally with a mental health professional who can discuss ways to maintain mental health wellbeing.

They will also help by advising on further mental health support available in the town if needed.

The boxercise class is open to anyone aged 18 or older living or working in Luton.

Mindful U is a partnership programme between Luton Mental Health and Wellbeing Service, part of East London NHS Foundation Trust, and Active Luton which runs Luton’s leading leisure centres.

Steve Muggridge, Health Development Coordinator for Luton Mental Health and Wellbeing Service, said: “If you are over 18 and want to improve your fitness levels, socialise and improve your mental wellbeing then we would love to see you at our Mindful U activities.

“They will be fun, engaging and tiring – in a good way!”

Sessions are £2, for more information call 01582 604244.