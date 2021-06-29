Boxing Saves Lives makes waves in Luton's schools with legendary visit

Children at Icknield Primary School learn life skills with Boxing Saves Lives

That's the message of a new boxing program making waves in Luton s schools.

Boxing Saves Lives is an organisation determined to give children the confidence and thinking skills to follow their dreams, away from a life of crime.

Yesterday (Monday), the group was joined by boxing legend John Conteh at Icknield Primary School - sharing his skills and life story to awestruck kids.

Former world light heavyweight champion John Conteh trains with pupils

But as children practiced their punches with the world's former light-heavyweight champion, there was another lesson at play.

"They're taking in a lot of self-discipline, much more than they realise," said Des Dennis, one of the charity's coaches.

"There are rules to follow and they learn how to stay in control. You can't just lash out."

Already, the charity's program has been embraced by 11 schools in Luton, including the Shared Learning Trust, Ashcroft High School, as well as Icknield Primary School.

Boxing legend John Conteh with Icknield High School pupils

According to founder JP Smith, the sessions have also dealt with signs of aggression in some teenagers, helping to nip behaviour problems before too late.

"We've seen amazing results and all of the kids have loved the sessions," said JP.

Joanna Farbon, headteacher of Icknield Primary School, said: "We are delighted to have set up a club for Boxing Saves Lives. Not only is this building children's self esteem and confidence, but it will prove to be an excellent transition link between us and Icknield High School who will be running the club from September for new Year 7 starters.

"This transition club is particularly important in Covid times."