Boy, 16, found guilty of murdering Humza Hussain in Luton

Humza Hussain

A teenager who stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death in Luton has been convicted of murder.

Humza Hussain was stabbed three times in the chest during the attack in Stoneygate Road, Luton in June.

Today (Monday) at Luton Crown Court another 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty by unanimous verdict by the jury of both murder and possession of a knife in a public place in connection to the incident.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court tomorrow (Tuesday).

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, which led the investigation, said: “This tragic and needless killing will have caused untold trauma for everyone involved.

“Our sympathy particularly lies with Humza’s family today. His life has been cut short in truly devastating circumstances at such a tender age. It is suffering no family should ever have to go through.

"I hope they feel a sense of justice today. Our detectives have worked around the clock to get to this stage and I would like to thank each and every one of them for their work.

“I would also like to acknowledge those members of the public who went to the aid of Humza and the heroic efforts of medical professionals who attempted to save his life.”

If you have information that someone carries a knife or another weapon, you can report this to police via our online reporting centre.

Bedfordshire’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU) works with young people and their families affected by things like knife crime, county lines and child criminal exploitation.