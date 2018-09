A 16-year-old boy remains seriously injured after a collision in Houghton Regis high street last night,

At around 6.30pm, the boy was riding a black Marin mountain bike when he collided with a black BMW outside Morrisons supermarket on the B5120 High Street.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the boy was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Anyone with information, please contact 101 quoting Operation Tout or report it via our website.