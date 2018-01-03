Boy stabbed in Dunstable

A teenage boy was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in Dunstable this afternoon.

The incident took place in Court Drive and officers remain at the scene. the Gary Cooper pub has been closed for the time being.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called at 1.15pm today (3 January) to reports that a teenager had been stabbed in Court Drive, Dunstable.

“Officers are currently on scene and the teenager has been taken to hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

“An investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference number 0226 of today’s date.”