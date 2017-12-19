Brave Finnley inspires Luton kindergarten to fundraise for Children with Cancer UK

Kind-hearted staff and tots at a Luton nursery went on a mission to raise money for children with cancer, after one of their own members was diagnosed with a rare condition.

Oak Tree Kindergarten, Lansdowne Road, raised £1,100 for Finnley’s Warriors, a campaign to raise money for the charity Children with Cancer UK.

Finnley

During the week of September 25-29, fundraising activities were held, followed by a sponsored walk round Wardown Park in October.

Corinne Atkins, manager at Oak Tree, said: “We wanted to do this as a little boy, Finnley Neely-Hayes, attended Oak Tree in September 2016 aged nine months old.

“On Tuesday April 11 2017, after weeks of tests, surgery and prodding, Finnley was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer called Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma.

“Our fundraising week raised a total of £1100 for Finnley’s Warriors and 30 children and 14 staff walked a total of three laps of Wardown Park.”

The fundraising activities in September included fancy dress, a mini Olympics, red clothes day (Finnley’s favourite colour), a barbecue, superhero and princess fancy dress day, a cake fest, ‘onesie Friday’ and an ‘Art Attack’ session.

Finnley’s parents are extremely grateful for the kindergarten’s efforts.

His mother, Donna, said: “Finnley was such a happy boy who loved nursery at Oaktree before he got poorly. No one ever expects to hear the word ‘cancer’, especially when they are so young and innocent.

“We decided to set up a fundraising campaign called ‘Finnley’s Warriors’ as we wanted to give back to the amazing people who have saved our son’s life. As an in patient at Addenbrooke’s Hospital we have met some lovely families, some that potentially have a longer fight than us.

“We felt touched by Oak Tree’s amazing support and in October Finnley received the best news ever - he is in remission.It will now take time for Finnley to build his strength back up but we hope he will soon be back at Oak Tree, enjoying his nursery days again as a fit and healthy two year old.”

> https://www.justgiving.com/companyteams/FinnleyWarriors