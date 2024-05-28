Brave firefighters stop Luton balcony blaze from spreading
Brave firefighters stopped a balcony blaze from becoming out of hand in Luton.
Crews from Stopsley and Luton were called to a flat in Lyneham Road at 10.04pm on Thursday (May 23).
The teams used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental.
