Brave firefighters stop Luton balcony blaze from spreading

By Jo Robinson
Published 28th May 2024, 13:47 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 13:53 BST
Brave firefighters stopped a balcony blaze from becoming out of hand in Luton.

Crews from Stopsley and Luton were called to a flat in Lyneham Road at 10.04pm on Thursday (May 23).

The teams used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental.

