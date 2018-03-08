Brave Harlington woman who lost husband and sister to cancer supports Wear a Hat Day for Brain Tumour Research

A determined Harlington mother who lost both her husband and sister to brain tumours is inviting Luton residents to support her charity hat day and help find a cure.

Brave widow, Jane Barltrop, lost her husband Peter in August 2016 shortly after his 60th birthday, seeing Jane and her two daughters set up ‘The Fluffy Cloud and Co’ fundraising team, whose aim is to support Brain Tumour Research.

Jane and Peter. One per cent of the national spend on cancer research is for the disease

However, in January the family were struck by another tragedy as Jane’s sister, Anne, passed away from a brain tumour after a three-year fight.

Jane and her daughters Alice and Emma are now even more determined to help, championing Brain Tumour Research’s Wear a Hat Day campaign by holding a charity morning on March 24 at Harlington Village Hall.

Jane said: “Every year more than 16,000 people are diagnosed with a brain tumour in the UK.

“This cause is very close to my heart; more research is vital if we are to understand what causes different types of brain tumour, and find a cure.

“On March 24, we’ll have a craft stall, What’s in the Box?, a raffle, a Wear A Hat competition and lots and lots of cake!”

The Barltrop’s event will be held from 10am - 12pm. The official Wear a Hat Day is March 29 and people are encouraged to hold coffee mornings, raffles, quizzes, walks, bake-offs or other fun events, the aim to wear a silly hat and donate!

Among celebrity supporters of this year’s campaign is the businesswoman, model, actress and mum Caprice Bourret who underwent surgery to remove a low-grade brain tumour which was diagnosed nearly a year ago. She continues to be monitored by her medical team.

Caprice said: “I have been so touched by Peter and Jane’s story. It’s incredible to hear about the work Jane is doing fundraising for Brain Tumour Research in her husband’s memory, as well as now also her sister’s. It’s terrible that brain tumours affect so many people. This devastating disease is indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age.

“I’m proud to be working with this lovely family and so many others to support Wear A Hat Day. I want everyone to get involved! It’s such a fun event and anyone can take part. Let’s all put our hats on and so something positive to remember Peter and Anne and support the fantastic research going on right now. I’m determined to try to make a difference for the 16,000 people diagnosed with a brain tumour each year.”

> www.wearahatday.org