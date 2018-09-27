Brave Luton army cadet helped save stab victim’s life after knife attack

A brave Army Cadet from Luton has won an award for her first aid skills after she came to the rescue of a man who had been stabbed.

Community hero, Courtney Powdrill, 15, saw a young man being attacked by a group of youths with a large knife at Hockwell Ring on November 2, 2017.

The brave cadet was first on the scene to administer first aid, and her actions and quick-thinking have been officially recognised as she received a St John Ambulance Everyday Heroes award on Monday (September 24).

Courtney said: “Because of Cadets and St John Ambulance first aid training training, it really did make me aware of what I was supposed to do, and how to do it, and made it much easier.

“I didn’t even think. I just ran outside and asked ‘are you OK?’ and that’s when he told me he’d been stabbed. “I was talking to him, calming him down, trying to help. It happened really quickly.”

After the man was attacked, the youths ran away, leaving him bleeding on the ground and, without hesitating, Courtney used first aid to apply pressure to a significant leg wound, and raised his legs to reduce blood loss.

She made a sound decision not to remove the tight-fitting jacket from the man, who was conscious, which was stemming the blood flow from his back wound.

When someone finally offered to help, Courtney asked them to support the casualty’s neck until the arrival of police and ambulance, when she gave a full handover.

Courtney’s mum, Michelle Powdrill, said: “I’m extremely proud of Courtney.

“If it wasn’t for her going out to help him I don’t think anyone else would have gone out. So, although she doesn’t take the credit for saving his life, and that was down to the ambulance crew, I don’t think she realises what part she played. I think Courtney saved his life.”

The charity’s annual event recognises the outstanding bravery and first aid skills of individuals and teams who stepped forward when it mattered most to help people, support communities, and have a positive impact on health.

Courtney received her Guy Evans Young Hero Award from Lieutenant General Martin Bricknell QHP, Surgeon General of the British Armed Forces.

St John Ambulance’s chief executive, Martin-Houghton Brown, said: “The achievements of our award nominees and winners like Courtney are extraordinary, and I have been overwhelmed by the stories of their everyday heroism in protecting life and health.”