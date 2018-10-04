Brave Luton lad with extremely rare heart condition to hold Great Ormond Street fundraiser

A determined Luton teenager who has an extremely rare heart condition - shared by only one other person in the world - is holding a charity ball to thank Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital (GOSH).

Jack Marshall, 15, who lives near Stopsley, has a mutated form of arrhythmia and Brugada syndrome, having battled through two major surgeries and months of illness.

The brave Cardinal Newman pupil has had life-changing operations at GOSH, and to say thank you, the young lad is holding ‘Jack’s Charity Ball’ this Saturday at the Luton Co-op Club, Stockingstone Road.

His mother, Samantha Corrigan, 32, said: “At the age of two, Jack was diagnosed with a rare form of arrhythmia, treated with medication and regular trips to GOSH.

“However, in 2016 Jack started to experience chest pains and became very ill.

“That December, he spent six long hours in surgery where they successfully ablazed the top chambers of his heart but when they went into the lower chambers, Jack went into cardiac arrest four times. He had to be shocked back each time leaving him with huge burn marks on his torso and back!”

Jack’s second major surgery was in January 2017 to have an ICD machine fitted into his chest and heart. He even fought off a dangerous internal infection afterwards.

Samantha added: “Jack has been to hell and back but he is now stronger than ever! He is very focussed on sports and is goalkeeper for Barton Rovers and Stevenage Football Club.”

Jack has also won the Young Persons Citizenship Award at The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire’s Awards 2017-18, and was named Young Hero at The Luton & Bedfordshire Community Awards 2017.

Jack’s Charity Ball starts at 6.30pm. There will be live music from Signature Swing and The Wilsons Show, while there will be a buffet, raffle and auction. Prizes include a family holiday for four to Butlins, a signed framed Geoff Hurst (replica 1966 kit) football shirt, and a signed, framed photo of Geoff Hurst’s ‘controversial World Cup goal’.

Tickets: advance £20; £25 on the door. Call: 01582 723606 or 01582 727995.