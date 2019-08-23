Brave the ‘haunted’ smoke house at Luton fire station open day!

Ever wanted to see behind the scenes at a fire station? Then go along between noon and 4pm this Sunday, August 25, to the Luton Fire Station’s open day.

The Studley Road-based event is free, though people can donate to the Fire Fighters Charity and other good causes.

There will be plenty to see and do for children of all ages, including the children’s firefighter challenge, the spooky smoke house activity, a chance to see the fire engines and even to dunk a firefighter. There will also be a barbecue, refreshments and a charity raffle.

Luton crew commander Steve Myland said: “There will be activities including karting for youngsters, a road traffic collision demo, and an obstacle course to name a few, so we guarantee a fun day out.”

The BFRS community safety team will also be there to tell your family how you can reduce fire risks, and if you are interested in joining the fire service, staff will be on hand for you to find out more.