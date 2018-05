The Four Horseshoes pub in Luton is supporting one of its customers on Saturday, May 26, when she will be braving the shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Jeanie will be having her hair shaved off by a hairdresser from Barber Tops at the pub on Park Street at 4pm, on behalf of a loved one.

The money raised by Jeanie will be donated to the charity that offers advice and gives support to everyone affected by cancer, their family and friends.