Break-in at Luton Town Football Club offices

Luton Town Football Club suffered a break-in at the retail office next to its stadium last night.

The club stated: “An unspecified amount of retail stock has been stolen, including potentially dozens of this season’s home, away and third shirts.

“Please be aware of any Luton Town merchandise becoming available for sale through unofficial channels both online and in person, as it is likely to be stolen.

“If any of our loyal supporters are offered any goods, please contact Bedfordshire Police by calling 101 and notify the club via 01582 411622 or by emailing info@lutontown.co.uk.”