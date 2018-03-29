BREAKING: 16 suspected illegal immigrants found in lorry at Toddington Services

16 suspected illegal immigrants, including one child, have been found in the back of a lorry at Toddington Services.

The people were discovered this morning in the rear of an LGV, which had been travelling from Belgium.

In a Tweet posted at c.1pm, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Toddington Services M1, LGV travelling from Belgium. 15 adults & one child found in the rear.

“Welfare checked by @EastEnglandAmb then all taken to @bedspolice Stations for UKBA to investigate. We didn’t allow them to keep the footwear! 411854.”

An East of England Ambulance spokeswoman, said: “We received a call today at 11.14am to reports of an incident on the M1 near Toddington to which we dispatched two ambulance crews and an ambulance officer.

“At the scene, one patient was taken to Luton and Dunstable Hospital with minor symptoms.”

Photo credit: Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing.

A Home Office spokeswoman, said: “They will be transfered into our care; that is ongoing. They will be interviewed and details will be taken.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: “They are being held on suspicion of being illegal immigrants and are awaiting collection by Border Force”.