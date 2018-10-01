BREAKING: Dunstable shops in lockdown after reports of stabbing in town centre

Shops were lockdown earlier today following a stabbing in Dunstable town centre.

A heavy emergency service presence remains in and around Dunstable High Street South, with reports of armed police heading into Ashton Square.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “We were called at around 12:40pm today (Monday) to reports that a man had been stabbed in the leg outside Martin McColl’s Post Office and Newsagent in Ashton Square, Dunstable.

“Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been taken into custody for questioning.

“Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time and witnessed anything is asked to call 101, quoting reference 193 of 1 October.”

Sugar & Spice cafe in High Street South stated on Facebook that it had gone into lockdown following instructions from police.