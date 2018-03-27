BREAKING: Four charged with murder of Luton teenager Azaan Kaleem

Four teenagers from Luton have been charged with murder after an 18-year-old man died from stab wounds on Saturday, March 24.

Azaan Kaleem, from Luton, succumbed to his injuries after he was stabbed in Hartsfield Road on Thursday, March 22.

Rashaan Ellis, 18, of Derwent Road, and Reece Bliss-McGrath, 19, of Exton Avenue, have both been charged with murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A further 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder and affray.

All four will appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court later today (Tuesday).

A 19-year-old man arrested yesterday (Monday) on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.