Montrose Avenue in Luton is currently closed while officers investigate reports of a stabbing.

Police were called at approximately 2pm this afternoon to reports of a man with stab wounds.

Emergency services attended and the man has been taken to hospital.

A second man has been taken to hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

An investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 217 of 11 June.