‘Breeding rats are health hazard and make my daughter cry’ says Luton mum

A fed up Luton mother is urging her housing association to deal with a rat problem that is frightening her children.

The mother, who wished to remain anonymous, is a resident at Jephson Court, Holly Street, and argues that there has been an issue with rats nesting in the bushes next to the block of flats for two years.

She claims her housing association, Stonewater, wrote to the residents a few months ago to advise that they would be clearing the foliage, but that no action was not taken.

The mother claimed: “The rats have been running next to the bins and they run around our feet. I hope my daughter isn’t developing a phobia, as she comes inside crying.

“One rat was even nesting in another resident’s car and I’ve also been spraying my pushchair with disinfectant.”

Dave Lockerman, regional director of Stonewater East and North, said: “The foliage at Jephson Court is scheduled to be removed in the coming weeks, and our contractors will continue to visit the site regularly to set traps and empty the bins. We are working with local agencies and the council to resolve the issue.

“However, we’d like to remind all residents to dispose of their rubbish in the bins provided.”

A Luton Borough Council spokeswoman, said: “We are sorry to hear of this resident’s concerns and would welcome the positive steps suggested by her housing association, whose responsibility it would be to manage a specific issue at the site.

“In the event that appropriate remedial actions are not taken to control any vermin infestation, the council would intervene to protect the greater public health.

“Additionally, the council has a robust, carefully-managed, proactive and covert baiting programme in operation in Luton town centre and at various locations across the town. We also continue to provide free treatments for rats in residential/owner occupied premises.”