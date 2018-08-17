‘Brett’s memory kept alive thanks to Luton memorial match’

A memorial football match dedicated to a young Luton Town fan “kept his memory alive”, as players rallied together to raise money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

On July 28, supporters gathered at Crawley Green Sports and Social Club to honour Brett Beasey-Webb, who was just 21 when he died unexpectedly in July 2016.

The raffle girls.

The special 11-a-side match was held for CRY, Brett’s loved ones wishing to help others who have been affected by sudden cardiac death.

Brett’s parents, Alison Beasey and George Webb, said: “There was a terrific turn out and we are so grateful for what these young people achieved, not only in raising a marvellous amount of money, but also for raising awareness of potentially life threatening health issues and keeping the name of our beloved son Brett very much alive.

“A team of persuasive young ladies sold well over 1,000 raffle tickets and Adam Moss, the man on the barbecue, did a roaring trade.

“Both teams were captained by two of Brett’s closest friends. The White team with Ashley Truscott were ‘narrowly’ beaten 11-2 by Scott’s Barden’s Orange team!

Ian Morey

“Ian Morey was instrumental along with Scott Barden in organising the event and the plan is to hold it annually at Crawley Green. Thank you to LTFC, and everyone who generously gave raffle donations.”

On the day, the total raised was £4,555 and the JustGiving page raised £1,510.

The 'White' team