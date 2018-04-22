Brick Kingdom is a hit at The Mall Luton

Families had fun following the tale of the Battle for Brick Kingdom at The Mall Luton.

Life-size LEGO models detailed the epic story which shoppers could follow with the trail map provided by The Mall.

As customers followed their maps, they saw the story of Princess Orra and the evil Baron, and the unlikely heroes Sir Studley and Torre the Huntswoman. There was even a fire-breathing dragon and a unicorn along the way.

While Brick Kingdom was in place, families had the opportunity to take selfies and upload them to any of The Mall’s social media pages with the hashtag #BrickKingdom, to be in with the chance to win £60 worth of LEGO from toy store, The Entertainer.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We are thrilled that so many families came and participated in our Battle for Brick Kingdom trail and we have had tremendous feedback.

“We are now looking forward to our summer edition, which includes Mythical Beasts from July 31-August 13.”