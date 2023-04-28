Brownies from Houghton Regis visit new development to help encourage women in construction

Brownies visited a new housing development site as part of a bid to encourage more women in the construction industry.

Houghton Regis Brownies were invited to a site visit at the Linmere development in the town by Barratt David Wilson North Thames to learn more about what the industry has to offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The children were given unique on-site knowledge into what goes into building a home and new communities. The tour also incorporated Barratt David Wilson North Thames’ sustainability features such as hedgehog highways and the importance of these, a look around a show home, and a visit to the on-site amenities such as the purpose-built park provided by the wider consortium master developer Lands Improvements.

Houghton Regis Brownies on site at Linmere

Donna Binder, leader at Houghton Regis Brownies, said: “It was great for our brownies to be able to experience an on-site visit somewhere in their local community.

"At Girlguiding UK, our mission is for our girls to find their voice, inspire them to discover the best in themselves and to make a positive difference in their community. We believe this visit prepared our Brownies for all three of these things, as well as teaching them that there are many careers in construction for girls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The day was topped off brilliantly by a lovely hot chocolate at the end – thanks so much Barratt David Wilson North Thames!”

Marc Woolfe, head of sales for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “At Barratt David Wilson North Thames we believe that education is extremely important, especially in our local communities and for young people.

"We want to make sure we are teaching girls that the construction industry is one for everyone, and if they do have an interest in it, to go for it and not be held back! Practical experiences like on-site visits are the best way to show children that the world is their oyster, and we hope the brownies can go away feeling empowered by what they saw here at Linmere.”