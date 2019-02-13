Building work for Luton’s £250k Rotary Bandstand is underway

The Rotary bandstand for Luton is now being built following more than four years of delays, with a complete architect redesign to satisfy Luton public’s opinion and council’s planning department.

The beginning of building work was marked with a ground-breaking ceremony on Monday attended by the Bishop of Bedford, the Rt Rvd Richard Atkinson and Lord McKenzie of Luton, a former Parliamentary under-secretary for the department of communities and local government.

Groundbreaking ceremony, February 11, 2019: Rotary presidents of Luton's four clubs with district governor David Ford

MP Kelvin Hopkins, leaders of the Rotary movement in Luton, plus the Rotary district governor for Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire Dave Ford were also there.

The new building to replace the original bandstand is of Victorian design and will be sited at the north westerly side of Wardown Park, approached via an avenue of trees. Building work is expected to take 14 weeks.

When complete the bandstand will be available for all kinds of cultural activities such as music and drama and be a great addition to Luton’s cultural heritage.

Four Luton Rotary clubs worked assiduously to set up the bandstand for Luton, led by Alan Corkhill a member of the lead club, Luton North.

Rotary Bandstand graphic

The bandstand will cost £250,000 and has been financed by the Steel Charitable Trust, local donations and other supporters of Rotary. It has been gifted to Luton Borough Council who will be responsible for its maintenance and the control of the entertainment.

Lord McKenzie, the project’s patron, said: “It’s a wonderful day for Luton and congratulations to the Rotary clubs who have worked hard on the project. The bandstand will be a fantastic facility for the local community and will add to the many exciting things in our town.”