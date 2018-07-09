Burglar jailed after stealing games, consoles and DVDs from Luton home just days before Christmas

A burglar who raided the home of a family in Luton just days before Christmas has been jailed for two and a half years.

Brian Edmund, 54, of Derwent Road, Luton, was found guilty of stealing games consoles, games and DVDs from the home and selling them on to a second-hand shop in the town centre.

Staff became suspicious when he visited the shop on three occasions in 24 hours, and alerted the police, which led to Edmund’s arrest.

He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, July 6.

DC Scott Hannan said: “This sentence serves a reminder to offenders that they will be caught and brought to justice: as a force we are committed to apprehending these people.

“I’m pleased that Edmund has been given a significant sentence and, I hope during his time in jail, that he reflects on his actions.

“We are dedicated to reducing burglary in Bedfordshire, and this is a crime that both the courts and the police take very seriously.”

Top tips to help reduce the risk of burglary:

Make your house look lived-in - burglars won’t be as tempted if they think someone is home. If you’re out overnight, keep your lights on a timer and consider keeping your radio playing so it seems like someone is home.

Keep car keys and bank cards secure – consider taking keys, handbags and wallets up to bed with you. Don’t leave them within easy reach of doors or windows.

Lock up when you leave - make sure all and windows on your house, vehicle and garages or sheds are securely locked at all times. Not only can valuable tools be appealing to burglars, they can also be used to force entry to a home.

Don’t give crooks an easy entry - never leave keys under a doormat or in a flowerpot – it’s the first place a would-be offender would look.

Look out for neighbours - ask a friend to keep an eye on your house if you’re going away, and do the same for neighbours. Stay alert to suspicious activity on your street.

Property mark your valuables - by property marking any valuables, you are more likely to get them returned to you in the unfortunate event that they are stolen.