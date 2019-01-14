Burglar who ate ice cream before breaking into properties in Luton has been jailed

A serial burglar who was captured on CCTV eating ice cream before breaking into a property in Luton, has been jailed.

Paul Hayman, 36, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four burglaries in Luton between 28 June and 16 July last year. He also pleaded guilty to two attempted burglaries, as well as requesting five further offences be taken into consideration.

At Luton Crown Court on Friday Hayman was sentenced to five years and five months in prison.

While making enquiries about another incident, officers were called to a break-in in progress in Thelby Close, Luton.

Officers recognised Hayman in the area and arrested him nearby. He was arrested with a number of items in his possession, including a stolen bank card and jewellery.

Hayman stole more than £5,000 of property from one of the homes he broke into, including a laptop and a number of items of jewellery.

At another property, Hayman was captured on CCTV sitting on a step and eating from a tub of ice cream using a yellow handled knife.

He was also caught on internal CCTV at the same address with the ice cream and knife making his way around the property’s garage, from where he stole around £700 of property.

Four days later, police received reports of another burglary at a nearby property. The victim in this case was alerted when he went outside and his garage was wide open, as well as finding two mousse ice cream pots and a spoon.

DC Kevin Howes, from Bedfordshire Police’s specialist Operation Maze burglary team, said: “Hayman was a repeat offender who stole thousands of pounds worth of property from innocent victims.

“Burglary is a priority for the force and we are running specialist operations to target those involved in these types of crimes. We are pleased that Hayman’s offending has resulted in such a significant sentence.”