Burglars spray Bramingham victims in eyes with bleach

Offenders carrying a knife and a metal bar sprayed bleach into their victims’ eyes during an aggravated burglary in Bramingham.

At approximately 8.45pm on Monday (March 5), a number of offenders, thought to be as many as five or six, entered a house on Holford Way and demanded the occupants hand over money and jewellery.

The offenders proceeded to assault the occupants, threatening them with a knife and a metal bar and spraying bleach into the victims’ eyes, leaving one man requiring hospital treatment. They then searched the house, taking a significant amount of cash and high value gold jewellery, and made off in a dark car.

One of the offenders is described as a white man, of stocky build, with ginger hair and a ginger beard.

A second man was described as tanned, skinny, and aged in his early 20s.

A further offender was described as a slim white male, and approximately 15-years-old.

Detective Constable Dan Matcham, investigating, said: “We would urge anyone with information on this horrible incident to get in touch, as they may have vital details to help us track down these offenders.

“If you were in the area at the time and saw anyone acting suspiciously, or perhaps a car driving away from the scene at speed, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch via the force’s online reporting centre, or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 1111.