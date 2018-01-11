Burglars threaten Luton woman with knife and demand money

Three burglars threatened a Luton woman with a knife in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

At around 3am, three men broke into a house on Dunstable Road. After gaining entry, they demanded money from one of the occupants, threatening her with a knife.

The men were all described as wearing dark clothing with a hood. The first man was believed to be stocky and around 5’1”, the second was of average build and was around 5’6” and the third was skinny and around six feet tall.

Detective Constable Hasan Balic, investigating, said: “This was a particularly distressing experience for the victims. We won’t tolerate this kind of activity in Bedfordshire, and are keen to find the people responsible.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have information about the three men, or who was in the area at the time and saw anything.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call DC Balic on 101 quoting reference number C/01590/2018. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.