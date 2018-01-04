Burglary in Luton as man knocks on door and tells resident he needs to ‘carry out checks’ on property

A Luton resident was the victim of a distraction burglary when a man claimed that he needed to ‘carry out checks’ on her home, as Bedfordshire Police warns of a spate incidents in the south of the county.

Between 9pm and 9.20pm yesterday (Monday, January 1), a man knocked on the door of a property in Cowper Street, Luton.

The man claimed there was a leak at a neighbouring property and said that he needed to carry out checks.

The man entered the property but left when he was disturbed when the victim called her daughter to tell her what had happened.

The offender is described as a white man, with short dark hair, of a slim build and believed to be in his 30s or 40s. At the time of the offence he was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident in Cowper Street is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number: C/00141/2018.

An incident also occurred on Thursday, December 28, when at approximately 3pm two men attended an address in St John’s Close, Stanbridge, and offered to remove an old mattress from the victim’s back garden. After entering the property, they stole the victim’s purse.

The men are described as white, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 40s. They are believed to have left the scene in a small red van.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number: JD/56502/2017

Detective Chief Inspector Duncan Young said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who has any information about either incident. Burglaries, but especially burglaries of this nature, are distressing for victims - nobody has the right to enter someone else’s home under false pretences and make them feel unsafe.

“I’d like to reassure our communities that through Operation Fidelity, which is Bedfordshire Police’s dedicated response to burglary and robbery, we are committed to cracking down on burglaries in our county and apprehending those responsible. However I’d also urge people to remain vigilant at all times and to be wary about who they let into their homes if someone knocks at their door, particularly if it’s not someone they are expecting.”

Distraction burglary advice:

- If you have an unexpected knock on the door never open it to strangers, consider installing a door chain and always keep it on

- If unsure of the visitor’s identity always ask for their ID first and telephone the company they are purporting to be from, and use the telephone numbers listed in your local directory or provided independently by your service provider

- Discuss any work you feel needs carrying out on your property with a relative or friend who can help you find a reputable trader

- Check whether traders are members of the Consumer Codes Approval Scheme or the Government Trust Mark scheme

- Don’t agree to any work or sign anything on the spot. Do not be pressured into having any work carried out