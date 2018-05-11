Police are determined to catch offenders after a burglary in Luton’s Wordsworth Road.

At around 3pm on Tuesday (May 8), three men forced entry to a property in Wordsworth Road and searched it.

The offenders are described as wearing dark clothing, and one is described as wearing a white top.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “These individuals need to be caught; burglary is a priority for the force and we are asking anyone with any information, no matter how small, to come forward to help us find those responsible.”

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to visit Bedfordshire Police’s online reporting centre at www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting reference number C/21113/2018.