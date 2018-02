Bury Park Road has been closed after a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian this afternoon.

Emergency services remain at the scene and motorists are advised to re-plan their journeys.

A Beds Police spokesman said: “Bury Park Road in Luton is currently closed while we deal with a serious road traffic collision.

“We were called at 2.40pm to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

“Please avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.”