Bury Park United Reformed Church Luton invites all to its final Service of Thanksgiving

After 128 years of worship, prayers, and services to the community the church is set to close its doors
By David JonathanContributor
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 11:30 BST
Council for World Mission (CWM) European Regional Assembly delegates visited Bury Park URC LutonCouncil for World Mission (CWM) European Regional Assembly delegates visited Bury Park URC Luton
Council for World Mission (CWM) European Regional Assembly delegates visited Bury Park URC Luton

After 128 years Bury Park United Reformed Church is set to close its doors for the last time as it amalgamates with the other United Reformed Churches in Luton.

The church was originally founded as a schoolroom by King Street Congregational Church in 1895. As the area became more populated it was agreed that a church was needed and sufficient money was raised for work to commence in 1902. It then opened as Bury Park Congregational Church in 1903, and later in 1972, it became what is now called Bury Park United Reformed Church (URC) on Waldeck Road.

After 128 years of worship, prayers, and services to the community, the Church has agreed to amalgamate with the other United Reformed Churches in the Town. Bury Park URC will sadly close its doors.

The church is inviting all its past and present members, clergy, friends, and building users to join in a special and final service of thanksgiving to be held on Sunday, July 9 at 3pm - and is hoping to welcome as many people as possible.

Refreshments will be served after the service.

Anyone who would like to attend is asked to email [email protected] no later than June 27.

There is a public car park on Crawley Road, Telford Way, LU1 1HT, which is about a 10 minute walk away. The cost is £1.50 on a Sunday between 8am and 6pm, payable by cash or phone.

